According to a press release, this collaboration comes as 7-Eleven celebrates its 60th anniversary of "originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups," in conjunction with the the 30th anniversary of Green Day's breakout album, Dookie .

Green Day have partnered with convenience store giant 7-Eleven to sell the band's coffee brand, Punky Bunny Coffee, at stores for a limited time.

Unfortunately, no official word has been given if the promotion will be available in Canada.

The Bay Area punks are going all in on the coffee game of late, having released their own branded Keurig coffee brewer to coincide with the 20th anniversary of their album, American Idiot.

The 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny promotion comes with a uniquely punk twist: On Wednesday, August 28 at 8:00AM EST, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave in New York City and get inked with a custom "7-Eleven x Punk Bunny" tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days.

But don't worry, the commitment is only short-lived. The "unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself," the press release adds.

"When we first came together as a band back in high school, the 7-Eleven in our hometown was our go-to spot," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. "As we celebrate the anniversaries of two of our biggest albums, it's a full circle moment to have our coffee company Punk Bunny available at 7-Eleven stores."

7-Eleven and Punk Bunny also unveiled an exclusive merch collection, which you can see here.

In addition to all of this, Green Day also announced a second drop in their Dickies workwear collection, which includes coveralls, a shirt jacket and work jacket for sale here.