The Sun reports that the late Irish singer, who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat after converting to Islam in 2018, left an estate valued at £1.7million. After debts, funeral costs and legal fees, her family inherited £1.4million.

Details of Sinéad O'Connor's will have been revealed, and one of the instructions she left was for her family to "milk [her music] for what it’s worth."

The will is said to have been signed back in 2013 with the instructions that, “My children can dispense my ashes as they see fit.”

As a recording artist, O'Connor sold nearly 6.3 million albums worldwide. In the document, she added, “I direct that after my death, and at the discretion of any of my children who are then over 18, my albums are to be released so as to ‘milk it for what it’s worth’.”

O'Connor passed away on July 26, 2023 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

She is survived by three children: Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio. Her third child, Shane Lunny, took his own life at the age of 17, after going missing in January 2022.