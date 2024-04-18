In a social post, the Grammy winner finally made the announcement, adding that a music video for the song will later drop on Friday night (April 19).

Hours before the release of her 11th studio album, Taylor Swift has revealed that the first single from The Tortured Poets Department will be the first track, "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.

"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone," she writes. "I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW."

Fans who feel like they need to own the song as a one-track CD single can order a copy from Swift's official store here.

Swift also posted a video to YouTube Shorts teasing something called the #ForAFortnightChallenge, which she says is "coming soon" to the platform.

iHeartRadio will be streaming The Tortured Poets Department from front to back beginning at 12:00PM EST tomorrow. Be sure to listen at this link.

See the posts below.

The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍 I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that… pic.twitter.com/b6cqrHkbE1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024