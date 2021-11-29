Adele's '30' Debuts At No. 1 On U.S. Chart

Adele’s 30 debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart with the biggest sales week since 2017 – making it the top-selling album of 2021.

In fact, it took only three days for 30 to become the top-selling album of the year.

The singer’s fourth album – her first in six years – is her third to top the Billboard 200.

In its first week of release, 30 racked up 839,000 “equivalent album units” (a combination of sales and streams) in the U.S., according to MRC Data. This includes 487,000 physical album sales.

Adele knocked Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) from the top spot to No. 2 in its second week. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is No. 3.

The latest Billboard 200 chart, dated Dec. 4, will be published Nov. 30.

In Adele’s native UK, 30 debuted at the top of the albums chart with sales of 261,000 – the biggest first-week sales since 2017 and the biggest for a female solo album since her own 25 in 2015.