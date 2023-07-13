Alvvays, Daniel Caesar, Feist Nominated For Polaris Music Prize Short List

The Short List for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize has been announced.

Cutting down the previously announced Long List from 40 albums to 10, this year's crop includes Alvvays' Blue Rev, Daniel Caesar's Never Enough and Feist's Multitudes.

The Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the best Canadian album of the year selected by a jury of Canadian music writers who judge "solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales." Previous winners include Kaytranada's 99%, Buffy Sainte-Marie's Power in the Blood, Feist's Metals and Arcade Fire's The Suburbs. Last year's winner was Pierre Kwenders' José Louis and the Paradox of Love.

The winner will be selected at the annual gala taking place at Massey Hall on September 19, 2023. Tickets are available here.

The albums on the Short List are:

Alvvays Blue Rev

Aysanabee Watin

Begonia Powder Blue

Daniel Caesar Never Enough

Feist Multitudes

Debby Friday Good Luck

Gayance Masquerade

Dan Mangan Being Somewhere

The Sadies Colder Streams

Snotty Nose Ground Kids I'm Good, HBU?