Axl Rose Appears In 'Scooby-Doo' Cartoon

Zoinks! Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose appears particularly animated in a new episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby spot the “Paradise City” rocker on his motorcycle after the Mystery Machine breaks down during a trip on the iconic Route 66.

Not surprisingly, we learn that Shaggy and Scooby are friends of Rose, who they describe as “singer, songwriter, musician, and total rock God, Axl Rose.” He agrees to help the gang solve a mystery.

In 2018, Rose voiced his cartoon self in an episode of New Looney Tunes.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? airs Sundays on Teletoon.