Billie Eilish Shares Why She Avoids Comments On Social Media

Billie Eilish says she avoids reading comments on social media “because otherwise I will spiral out.”

But, in an interview published last week in the Los Angeles Times, the 19-year-old singer admitted it is challenging to ignore the vitriol.

“I want to hear what people have to say, and also, because I’ve grown up on the internet, I mostly agree with a lot of what the internet says,” she explained. “Some of the things that they make fun of people for are funny because they’re kinda true, right? Which then worries me because I’m like, ‘Oh, God, are the mean things [about me] actually true? And what are they?’ I want to know them! But I don’t want to know them, because what is that going to do for me? Nothing.”

Eilish recalled the reactions to a photo she posted after turning 18 in which she is wearing a swimsuit.

“Because you could see my shoulders, everyone was, like, ‘Oh, my God, she turned 18 and she’s a slut!’” said Eilish.

“Every girl wants to feel desirable… But then there’s a whole world of men who argue that women say, ‘Oh, I don’t want men to sexualize me’ but then wear shirts that show their boobs and sing songs about having sex.’

“I’m like, do you not get the idea that we want to wear what we feel good in but we don’t want you to jump in? It’s very dumb.”