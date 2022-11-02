Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine' Retiring

Bruce Springsteen has said he “can’t imagine” retiring.

The 73-year-old, who is set to embark on a tour with the E Street Band early next year, told radio host Howard Stern that he will continue making music unless he becomes “incapacitated.”

Springsteen cited Johnny Cash (who died at 71 in 2003) and Pete Seeger (who died at 94 in 2014). He recalled performing alongside Seeger, then 89, at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

“I look at those guys and go, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I’ll be doing three-hour shows, but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do.’”

The Boss said he can do Springsteen on Broadway, the residency he launched in 2017, “for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to.”

Springsteen added: “I can’t imagine retirement, no.”