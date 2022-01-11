Charlie Watts Honoured On British Stamp

Charlie Watts, the late Rolling Stones drummer, is featured on one of several new stamps issued by Britain’s Royal Mail.

The band is being honoured “for 60 years of iconic music and legendary show” with 12 stamps – including eight that show Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood live on stage.

“Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of The Rolling Stones,” said Royal Mail spokesperson David Gold, in a release. “They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

Watts, who died last August, is pictured performing in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2017.

The Rolling Stones are the fourth English band to be featured by the Royal Mail – following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

The stamp sets – and a number of collector’s editions – are available now for pre-order on the Royal Mail website.