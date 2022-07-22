CNCO Splitting Up After 7 Years

The members of Latin pop group CNCO announced Thursday they are splitting up after nearly seven years.

Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús, who range in age from 21 to 26, shared the news during Univision’s Premios Juventud awards show. It comes a little more than a year after Joel Pimentel said he had left the group.

CNCO told Billboard the decision to go their separate ways was amicable.

“We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that’s how it happened,” said De Jesús. “We’ve lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we’re ready to try new things to expand our careers.”

CNCO was formed in 2015 after winning competition series La Banda and earning a five-year record deal. They had a pair of Top 10 hits on the U.S. Latin chart in 2016: “Tan Fácil” and “Reggaetón (Bailemos).”

The group released three studio albums, including last year’s covers collection Déjà Vu.

Despite news of the split, fans can expect a new CNCO album, farewell tour and streaming series.