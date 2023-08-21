Demi Lovato Has Split With Manager Scooter Braun

Just days after rumours circulated that Justin Bieber cut ties with manager Scooter Braun, Demi Lovato has reportedly split with Braun's SB Projects.

Sources tell Billboard that Lovato ended the relationship last month and is currently seeking new management.

Braun signed Lovato back in 2019, represengint her for two albums: 2021’s Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and last year's Holy Fvck, which saw Lovato pivot to a heavier rock sound.

Perhaps this was a birthday gift to herself. Lovato, who turned 31 yesterday, celebrated her birthday on TikTok, showing off her multiple birthday cakes, one of which was a throwback to the popular "Poot Lovato" meme.

Lovato will release a new album of reimagined rock versions of her biggest songs titled, Revamped on September 15.