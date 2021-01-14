Demi Lovato Opens Up About Overdose In Docuseries

Demi Lovato says she will open up about her 2018 drug overdose in the upcoming docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

“There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years.”

Lovato was rushed to hospital on July 24, 2018 after being found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home.

“It's been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I'm ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato said, in a release. “For the first time, you'll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view.

“I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

The four-part Dancing With the Devil will premiere on YouTube on March 23 with new episodes added weekly. In a release, it is described as “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato's life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.

“For the first time, Lovato will open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar's personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovato's 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.”