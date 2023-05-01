Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette To Guest Judge On 'American Idol'

Ed Sheeran and Canada’s Alanis Morissette will serve as guest judges on American Idol while Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are in the UK celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

“I can’t wait to take the iconic American Idol stage,” said Sheeran, who will also perform his single “Eyes Closed” on the show. Morissette will mentor the Top 7 singers and perform.

Idol hopefuls will perform the songs of both guest judges, who will join Luke Bryan at the table.

Sheeran has previously appeared on several different countries' versions of The Voice and The X Factor. Morissette was a judge on the 2021 music competition series Alter Ego and an advisor on Adam Levine’s team on Season 2 of The Voice.

Richie and Perry are scheduled to perform at the Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, the day after the coronation ceremony.