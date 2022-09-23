Ed Sheeran Hypes Pokémon Collab 'Celestial'

Ed Sheeran keeps finding new ways to hype “Celestial,” his new song in partnership with the Pokémon.

On Thursday, the singer posted a video on TikTok and Instagram in which he revealed a new tattoo (a temporary one, evidently) of Squirtle on his right elbow. “I think it fits right in, yeah?” reads the caption.

Sheeran announced that the track will be released Sept. 29.

For more than a week, Sheeran has been sharing video clips in which he frolics with a collection of Pokémon plush toys.

A video that showed Sheeran laying on the floor while singing part of “Celestial” and playing an acoustic guitar prompted a reply from Pokémon Company International: “This is so soothing.”

In an Instagram post, the superstar shared his history with Pokémon.

“I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week. After this me and my brother shared a game boy and Pokémon blue. I got a game boy colour with Pokémon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement,” he wrote.

“Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokémon silver on long haul flights. I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.”

Sheeran said “Celestial” comes after he met Pokémon executives in Japan. “We joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are.”

He teased that the song’s video, animated by the Pokémon team, is “insanely amazing.”

Last year, Sheeran performed an in-game concert on Pokémon GO.