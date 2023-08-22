First Round Of Performers Named For MTV VMAs 2023

The first round of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced. Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Måneskin will put on a show at this year's event.

More performers are expected to be announced soon.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift leads all artists with eight nominations. SZA is up for six, while Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith have all been nominated for five.

Fans can now vote for the awards here.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.