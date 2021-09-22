George Canyon Running To Head Alberta Conservative Party: Report

Canadian country star George Canyon is reportedly running for the presidency of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP).

The Western Standard reported Tuesday that the 51-year-old singer wants to trigger an early leadership review of Premier Jason Kenney, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UCP will elect a new board of directors at its annual general meeting from Nov. 19 to 21 at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary.

Canyon has had a 30-year career in country music, collecting several JUNO and CCMA Awards. He has appeared on Trailer Park Boys, Heartland and in the direct-to-video movie Coming Home for Christmas. In 2018, he appeared as Teen Angel in the Toronto production of Grease the Musical.

It’s not the first time Canyon has thrown his cowboy hat into the political ring. He ran in the 2019 federal election in his native Nova Scotia but lost to Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser.