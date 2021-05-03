Grammys Make Changes To Nominations Process

Facing growing criticism about the way it chooses Grammy nominees, the Recording Academy on Friday voted to do away with some of its nomination review committees.

Nominees in the “Big Four” categories – album, record and song of the year as well as best new artist – and 10 genre categories will now be determined through peer voting by Academy members.

Previously, review committees determined nominees in 59 categories using shortlists compiled by a screening committee that sifts through thousands of submission. Grammy voters chose nominees in only 12 categories.

The next Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.

In March, The Weeknd said he will boycott the Grammys unless the Recording Academy becomes more transparent.

“Because of secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the Toronto-born singer said in a statement to The New York Times.

Last November, Halsey publicly criticized the Grammys, calling them “an elusive process” and alleging that nominations go to artists who commit to doing exclusive performances on the show.

Zayn Malik, whose most recent album was released after this year’s eligibility period, shared his thoughts on Twitter. “F**k the grammys and everyone associated,” he tweeted.