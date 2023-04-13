HARDY Leads Nominations For 2023 ACM Awards
With seven nominations, HARDY leads the way going into the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Close behind are Lainey Wilson with six, and then Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Miranda Lambert with five each.
Combs, Brown and Lambert are vying for Entertainer of the Year along with Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. Brown and Wallen are first-time nominees in the category, which was expanded from five to seven names.
With a nod for Female Artist of the Year, Lambert surpasses Reba McEntire’s record of 16 nominations in the category.
The ACM Awards will be handed out on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon
Song of the Year
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
“wait in the truck” – HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Visual Media of the Year
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
