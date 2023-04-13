HARDY Leads Nominations For 2023 ACM Awards

With seven nominations, HARDY leads the way going into the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Close behind are Lainey Wilson with six, and then Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Miranda Lambert with five each.

Combs, Brown and Lambert are vying for Entertainer of the Year along with Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. Brown and Wallen are first-time nominees in the category, which was expanded from five to seven names.

With a nod for Female Artist of the Year, Lambert surpasses Reba McEntire’s record of 16 nominations in the category.

The ACM Awards will be handed out on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon

Song of the Year

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

“wait in the truck” – HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen