Harry Styles Hit In The Eye With Flying Object In Austria

Harry Styles is the latest pop artist to get hit with a flying object at a concert. Again.

Styles was performing at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadion on Saturday when a fan threw something at him while he was leaving the stage. He flinched and then grabbed his eye, looking like he was in some serious discomfort.

It's becoming old at this point, but Styles joins Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Nas X and Bebe Rexha as recent victims from this nasty trend. (Not Adele, though. She won't let that happen.) Unfortunately for him, Styles is no stranger to fans throwing various objects at him. Last year he was pelted with chicken nuggets and Skittles candy. His head of security actually scolded fans for the latter, but it seems not everyone got the message.

The culprit hasn't been outed yet, but we know it definitely wasn't tennis star Elina Svitolina. The Ukranian was too busy to attend Styles' show in Austria this weekend as she won both of her Wimbledon matches. She even gave her tickets away to one lucky fan over Instagram. Always the gentleman, Styles heard the news and offered Svitolina tickets to any of his remaining shows.