J-Hope Of BTS To Ring In New Year In Times Square

J-Hope of BTS is among the acts scheduled to perform in New York City’s Times Square as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

ABC said J-Hope will perform a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and the BTS hit “Butter.”

BTS performed on the NYE show in 2019.

Also taking the stage live will be Duran Duran, New Edition and Jax. Farruko will perform from Puerto Rico.

There will be pre-taped performances from Disneyland in California, hosted by Ciara, by Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz & the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, TXT and Canada’s Lauren Spencer-Smith. Pre-taped performances in Los Angeles include Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa.

On NBC, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will ring in the new year from the Telemundo lot in Miami. Performers announced so far are Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd.

CBS will broadcast New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and featuring performances by Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and others. Also set to show up are Flo Rida and Sheryl Crow.