Joe Perry Not Sure Aerosmith Will Make Another Album

Joe Perry has said he’s not sure Aerosmith will ever make another studio album.

“At this point, I want to tour as much as we can. I want to get out and play to the fans. That’s really the focus right now,” the 72-year-old guitarist told Classic Rock.

Aerosmith, which hasn’t released a new album since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!, is prepping for the September launch of its Peace Out tour, which includes stops in Toronto and Montreal.

“If we get time to work on some new music, that would be great, but knowing Steven [Tyler] and knowing our age and what it takes to do an album… I don’t know,” Perry said. “I’m always playing, I’m always writing stuff, but at this stage, I can’t say. I just want to get through this next tour and play live and give something back to the fans.”

Perry also said he doesn’t “see the time” to make a follow-up to his 2018 solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto.

Aerosmith released 15 studio albums between 1973 and 2012.

In 2021, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford said he doubted the band would ever perform again “because age is becoming a real factor.” During an appearance on the Live From Nerdville podcast, he said touring life was never healthy for him. “After 50 years of doing that it’s like, ok, I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life. I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere."