Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck In England

Johnny Depp rocked out Sunday while awaiting a verdict in his defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor and musician joined Jeff Beck on stage at Sheffield City Hall in England.

Depp played guitar and provided vocals for a cover of John Lennon’s 1970 song “Isolation” – which he and Beck released as a single in 2020 – as well as their original "Hedy Lamarr."

The pair also performed the 1967 Jimi Hendrix Experience track “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit “What’s Going On.”

Depp flew across the pond after closing arguments were given in a Virginia courthouse after a six-week trial. He sued Heard for $50 million U.S. over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post alleging domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million U.S.

Beck, 77, is currently on a tour of the UK and Europe.