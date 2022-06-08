Julia Garner To Play Madonna In Biopic: Report

Julia Garner, best known for her Emmy-winning role on Ozark, has reportedly been chosen to portray Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the pop icon.

Variety, citing an unnamed source close to the project, reported Tuesday that the 28-year-old New York City actress has been offered the coveted role.

There has been no confirmation from reps for Garner or from the producers.

Garner is married to Mark Foster, frontman of Foster The People.

Madonna announced in 2020 that she will direct the movie about her life. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” she said, in a statement, at the time.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Last September, Madonna hinted that Florence Pugh – who sings as Flossie Rose – might be a good choice to portray her in the still-untilted movie. "She's definitely up there on the list, if she'll have me," Madonna told The Associated Press.

In February of this year, Madonna took to Instagram to confirm that auditions were underway, describing the process as “surreal.”

Madonna, now 63, made her directorial debut with the 2008 comedy Filth and Wisdom and, three years later, directed the historical drama W.E., which had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

An artist calling the shots on their own biopic is not completely unprecedented – comedian Richard Pryor directed and co-wrote 1986’s Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling, in which he played a character based on himself.