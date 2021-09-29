Kodak Black Ordered Into Drug Treatment Program

Kodak Black is reportedly in a treatment program after failing a drug test while on supervised release from prison.

According to TMZ, the rapper was ordered by a judge this week to complete 90 days in a residential program for violating one of the terms of his release from prison.

The ruling came a week after Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen shared a message on Instagram about his client’s outreach to people dealing with addiction.

“He speaks about his own battles and issues and the things he feels are important to a sober life. I believe this is all part of the process of healing,” Cohen wrote. “There are missteps along the way, but people should always realize that the first step is wanting to get better. … He says that addiction affects white black poor and rich and he realizes that it has affected his relationships and business in the past and he knows that a sober life is one that is better and healthier.”

In January, outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump commuted Black’s sentence on federal weapons charges. The rap star was sentenced in November 2019 to 46 months behind bars.