Latto Opens Up About Success, Coping With Fame

Latto has shared the key to her success and how she deals with the rollercoaster of fame.

“It all starts with yourself,” the rapper said during iHeartRadio's SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture, marking International Women’s Day. “When you believe in yourself, everybody else gonna follow. A lot of times we get discouraged with how long things take but you have to be patient and be consistent. Consistency got me to where I am. You gotta be hungry.

“You gotta have tough skin. I feel like as I grew, the controversy grew, the challenges grew, the obstacles grew, too. It didn't get easier as I got bigger. I just got tougher skin.”

The 24-year-old said she knew at an early age that she wanted to rap – and growing up in Atlanta was motivating.

"So many people have come before me,” said Latto. "We seen them at the clubs and we seen them selling their CD's and painting the city with they posters and stuff so it just feels more obtainable. Being from Atlanta, it's like we have role models.”

Latto also opened up about letting herself be vulnerable. “I always gotta wake up and remind myself I’m not bulletproof. I have my ups and my downs. I have my mental breakdowns. They come every now and then, they come,” she said.

“But resilience is key. I don’t let nothing throw me off. I’m gonna drop my tears when I need to drop my tears, I’m gonna punch the wall when I need to punch the wall. But it’s all about how you bounce back.”