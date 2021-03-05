LISTEN: Evanescence Releases 'Better Without You'

Evanescence has premiered “Better Without You,” the latest single from the band’s forthcoming album The Bitter Truth.

A hard-rocking declaration of independence has Amy Lee belting out: “As empires fall to pieces / Our ashes twisting in the air / It makes me smile to know that / I’m better without you.”

The track, produced by Nick Raskulinecz follows “Wasted On You” and “Use My Voice.”

The Bitter Truth, out March 26, follows 2017’s Synthesis but is the first collection of new music from Evanescence since 2011.

Listen to “Better Without You” below: