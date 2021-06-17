Logic Ends Retirement, Hints At New Music

Logic announced Wednesday he is coming out of retirement.

“I’m back,” the 31-year-old rapper said on social media, hinting that new music is coming on Friday.

Last July, Logic told fans he was retiring from music to focus on fatherhood and said his sixth studio album No Pressure would be his last.

Shortly after his announcement, Logic reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Amazon’s Twitch. He told The Verge he was stepping away from music “because it came to a point where I felt forced, like I had to do certain things … I’m such a businessman, and I was pushing myself to the brink of insanity.”

At the time, Logic said he will still rap “on songs that probably won’t come out.”

He made his debut in 2010 with the mixtape Young, Broke & Infamous and released his debut album Under Pressure in 2014. His biggest hits were last year’s “Homicide” ft. Eminem and 2017’s “1-800-273-8255” ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid. Logic was nominated for two Grammys in 2018.