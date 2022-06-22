Luke Combs Became A Dad On Father's Day

Luke Combs became a first-time dad on Father’s Day.

The 32-year-old country star shared news Tuesday that he and wife Nicole, 30, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. The couple named him Tex Lawrence Combs.

The new parents are “over the moon in love with this little guy,” according to an Instagram post. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

Tex could make his tour debut in Canada – his proud papa is due to perform at festivals in PEI on July 7, Quebec City on July 8 and Ottawa on July 9.

Combs returns to Canada in November for concerts in Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and London.