Machine Gun Kelly Gets Apology After Being Accused Of Not Playing Guitar

Machine Gun Kelly got a public apology Wednesday from a music store employee who claimed the rocker doesn’t play his guitar.

“I was wrong and I’m happy to admit that,” Gunnar DüGrey said in a TikTok video.

Last week, DüGrey posted a video on the platform in which he showed photos of MGK seemingly performing with his guitar’s “kill switch” in the “off” position. He captioned the video “Machine Gun Kelly EXPOSED.”

MGK replied to DüGrey in the comments, pointing out that the kill switch can be rotated and insisting: “I only play my guitar live.” He urged DüGrey to watch him perform – and called him out for ending his video with a photo of Pete Davidson. “That’s not even me! You’re great.”

In his response, DüGrey admitted it was a “mistake” to never have listened to MGK’s music before posting the video. He also pointed out that he had included the hashtag “#JK” (just kidding) in the caption.

“It was never meant to be taken as a serious hit piece and I did not expect 2.5 million people and MGK himself to see it,” he said. "I probably would have done a little bit more research, a little more due diligence had I known that that was going to happen.

I’d like to formally apologize to Mr. Kelly.”

DüGrey challenged MGK to a “shred battle” or to do a collaboration.

Last November, MGK’s friend YUNGBLUD was accused on TikTok of not playing his guitar on stage. The rocker replied “you are a bully who wants a little ounce of attention.”