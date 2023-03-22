No, Shania Twain Did Not Just Get A Train Named For Her

Some Shania Twain fans were left scratching their heads on Monday upon seeing a “news” story about a Swiss train being named for the singer.

“Shania Twain now has a high-tech Swiss train named after her. Meet ‘Shania Train’,” reads the headline on CNN.com. The story was syndicated globally and published by a Canadian news site.

Of course, the news about the “Shania Train” is nearly four months old.

“All aboard the Shania Train to Twain Town,” the Canadian singer wrote on Twitter and Instagram on Dec. 9, 2022. “I had the honour of officially inaugurating the GoldenPass Express train today!”

According to a Dec. 9 press release, Twain – who lives in Tour-de-Peilz on Lake Geneva – is “the godmother of the Shania Train," which has been in service since Dec. 11.

During an appearance last month on The Graham Norton Show, Twain said she autographed the train with a gold Sharpie.

It’s not clear why CNN waited more than 100 days to post the story and reporter Caolán Magee, described on his Twitter profile as “a journalist trainee @CNN," did not respond to an email seeking more information.

Shania Twain and Georges Oberson, managing director of the Montreux Oberland Bernois Railway, in 2022.