NSYNC Teasing First New Song In 22 Years

*NSYNC are rumoured to be reuniting for the upcoming film, Trolls Band Together, and now it looks like we have some proof.

The boy band's first music, a song titled "Take You To A Better Place," is scheduled to appear on the film's soundtrack. An official site for the song with a snippet has also been launched at takeyoutoabetterplace.com.

Posters for the third instalment of the Trolls franchise, which stars *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, have been spotted around New York City that confirm the group's involvement, featuring the famous boy band's iconic star symbol and capital "N."

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Timberlake is set to reunite with his former boy bandmates, who are set to also have surprise speaking roles in the animated film.

The members of *NSYNC have reunited a handful of times over the years since their official 2007 breakup. In 2013 they appeared at the MTV VMAs to perform with Justin Timberlake when he was given the Video Vanguard Award; in 2016, they assemble for their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame; and in 2019, everyone but Timberlake joined Ariana Grande at Coachella as her surprise guests.

Trolls Band Together opens in theatres on November 17.