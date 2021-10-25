Paul McCartney Is Done Signing Autographs

Paul McCartney says he has stopped signing autographs.

“It always struck me as a bit strange,” the 79-year-old explained in the November issue of Reader’s Digest UK. “‘Here, can [you] write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

McCartney said he’d prefer to have conversations with fans he meets – and not be asked to pose for selfies.

“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said of the candid snaps. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”