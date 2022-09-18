Post Malone Injured In Fall Through Stage

Post Malone assured fans “everything’s good” after taking a nasty fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis.

“They gave me some pain meds and we can keep kicking a** on the tour,” the rapper said in a video he shared on social media.

The 27-year-old stepped into an opening on the stage while performing his hit “Circles” on Saturday night and slammed onto the floor. Malone rolled over onto his back wincing in pain as crew members rushed to his aid.

The music (including his vocals) continued for several seconds before being stopped as the lights came down.

After around 10 minutes, Malone got up and told the crowd he needed to take a break before resuming the concert.

Malone’s manager Dre London denied claims that the rap star broke three ribs. “We did X-rays [at] hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs,” he tweeted.

Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattour pic.twitter.com/M9A0NfJo85 — Xavier (@xaviierw0lf) September 18, 2022