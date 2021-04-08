Rage Against The Machine Reschedules Canadian Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine announced Thursday that it has rescheduled its highly-anticipated reunion tour.

Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk, who haven’t performed together since 2011, will play Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on May 5, 2022, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on May 7, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on May 9 and Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place on May 11.

The band will return to Canada to play Ottawa Bluesfest on July 15 and Quebec City’s Summer Festival on July 16 followed by Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on July 19 and two nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (July 21 and 23).

Run the Jewels will be the warm-up act (except in Quebec City).

“Your tickets will be honoured for the postponed shows,” read a message from RATM. “Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if you are unable to make it to the new date.

“We will see you next year.”

Last year, fans raged against the band on social media over ticket prices described as “ridiculous,” “insane” and “exorbitant.”

Rage Against the Machine broke up in 2000 but reunited several times over the years for live shows. The band hasn’t released a studio album since 2000’s Renegades.