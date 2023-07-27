Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía Issue Statements About Their Breakup

Rauw Alejandro has broken his silence about his breakup with Rosalía.

The Latin music power couple announced they were ending their engagement on Tuesday. Alejandro has now posted a message to fans on his socials, explaining his surprise to be giving a statement about the relationship.

"Throughout all these years, you’ve been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner,” Alejandro wrote [in Spanish and translated by Billboard]. “I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life."

He admits that they actually split "a few months ago." Alejandro also addressed the rumours that the split had nothing to do with either side being unfaithful.

"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person," he added. "During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there.”

Update: Rosalía has also spoken about the couple's breakup. Today (July 27) on Instagram she posted a brief message in Spanish that reads: “I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Not paying attention to the movies, we know what we have been through. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting.”

Read Rauw's statement below.