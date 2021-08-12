Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana For 'Move'

More than two decades after they combined their talents on “Smooth,” Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas have paired up again.

“Move,” which also features American Authors, will be out Aug. 18. It is the first single from Santana’s Oct. 15 release Blessings and Miracles.

Santana and Thomas had huge success with 1999’s “Smooth,” which not only topped charts but earned the duo Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Santana said “Move” came to be in very much the same way as “Smooth.”

“It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob,” the 74-year-old guitar legend said, in a release. “The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move.

“When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”