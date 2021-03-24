Taylor Swift Sharing Previously Unreleased 'You All Over Me'

Taylor Swift announced Wednesday she is releasing "You All Over Me (From The Vault)," the first song from her forthcoming re-recorded edition of Fearless.

Co-written with Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner, the track features country star Maren Morris on backing vocals.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard,” Swift tweeted, “so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists.”

Swift said she “can’t wait” for fans to hear “You All Over Me,” which drops Thursday at 12 midnight ET.

Last month, Swift announced that she finished work on “Taylor’s Version” of her sophomore 2008 album Fearless, which has 26 songs including six “never before released songs from the vault” that she wrote between the ages of 16 and 18.

“These were the ones it killed me to leave behind,” she said.

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on April 9.