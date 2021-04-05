Taylor Swift Teases Tracks With Keith Urban

Taylor Swift has revealed that country star Keith Urban appears on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2008 sophomore album that is out Friday.

Urban is featured on “That’s When” and sings harmonies with Swift on “We Were Happy” – both previously unreleased tracks.

“I’m really honoured that @keithurban is a part of this project,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.”

Swift warmed up audiences on Urban’s Escape Together World Tour in 2009.

In addition to new “Taylor’s Version” of songs from the original Fearless, the album has six songs from “The Vault” and a bonus remix of “Love Story.” Swift has already released “You All Over Me” featuring country star Maren Morris.

“I’m counting down the minutes ’til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness,” Swift wrote.

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)