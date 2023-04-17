The Weeknd, Troye Sivan Series 'The Idol' Gets Premiere Date

The Idol, a highly anticipated series starring Canadian singer The Weeknd and pop star Troye Sivan, will premiere on June 4, it was announced this week.

The news came with a new teaser trailer, set to the 2007 Britney Spears hit “Gimme More,” ahead of a preview of the series at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Lily-Rose Depp plays rising a pop star named Jocelyn whose life changes after meeting sex-obsessed cult leader Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

The series will premiere two years after it was reported that The Weeknd was developing the series with Sam Levinson, who worked with Canada’s Drake on the series Euphoria.

It’s the first acting role for The Weeknd, who played himself on episodes of the animated series American Dad and Robot Chicken. He also made a cameo as himself in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems.

Sivan made his acting debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starred in three Spud movies and had a role in 2018’s Boy Erased and last year’s Three Months.

The Idol will be available on Crave. (In the U.S., it will stream on Max, which launches May 23.)