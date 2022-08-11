Travis Barker Backs Machine Gun Kelly At Final Tour Stops

Travis Barker is returning to his spot behind the drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour.

“I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight,” Barker tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the concert in St. Louis, Missouri. “With a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

Barker is also scheduled to be at Thursday’s show in Indianapolis and the tour’s final stop in Cleveland on Saturday.

On Tuesday, MGK announced via an Instagram Story: “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days.”

Barker was hospitalized in June with pancreatitis following a routine endoscopy. “I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” he later explained.