Tributes Pour In For Tina Turner

Tributes are pouring in for Tina Turner, the rock and pop icon who died Wednesday at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.

Fans, famous friends and stars of stage and screen took to social media to share photos and memories as well as condolences.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” reads a message on Beyoncé’s website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Longtime friend Cher spoke to MSNBC about visiting an ailing Turner at her home in Switzerland.

“She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it,” said Cher. “She had her dialysis machine in her house, so that’s how she was doing it.

“She’s one of the great artists in our generation, in rock and roll. There was no other person like her. There’s no other person who could come close to who she was. And as a woman she gave you lots of strength.”

Toronto-born Gloria Reuben, who sang back-up on Turner’s Twenty Four Seven Tour in 2000, shared: “You changed my life and lit up the hearts of everyone who was lucky to be in your presence. I love you. You will forever be missed.”

Sheryl Crow tweeted: "She was a force of nature and paved the way for all of us rockers."

At her concert in Phoenix on Wednesday night, Lizzo sang “Proud Mary,” the Creedance Clearwater Revival song that became a signature hit for Turner.

“I haven’t allowed myself to cry and I don’t want to now because I’d rather celebrate what an incredible light Tina Turner is and always will be,” Lizzo told the crowd. "As a black girl in a rock band I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. And remember this, there would be no rock ’n' roll without Tina Turner.”

Here is a samplling of the messages on social media honouring Turner:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/LTeLdPWVGZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best. pic.twitter.com/CZyaItp4Cb — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

I was so honored. I am also grateful I was on stage with her playing Proud Mary. Keep rollin’ on the river. Rest in peace, Tina.



-John Fogerty — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) May 24, 2023

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsB — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner starred on my 1st tv appearance The Tube Oct 1983. When she performed all the other artists - Eurythmics, PiL, Paul Young and myself - came onto the studio floor to watch her. She was incredible. This is what immortality sounds like RIP Tina https://t.co/k5hJ8jyLl0 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 24, 2023

What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!

Such sad news.

R.I.P ❤️🙏 #tinaturner pic.twitter.com/x0JU3xs19H — Rick Astley (@rickastley) May 24, 2023

Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2023

Huey: Sad about the passing of Tina Turner. She was a dynamite performer and a super sweet person. A rock and roll pioneer!#tinaturner pic.twitter.com/i0Z9nlcbeH — Huey Lewis (@HueyLewisNews) May 24, 2023

There will never be another like Tina Turner. The voice, the legs, the energy — unmatched. My heart goes out to her family and all who loved her.



You were able to overcome the worst of life and create the best of life. Godspeed, Tina. You were, and you are simply the best. pic.twitter.com/IMLztacdMX — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 25, 2023

Tina Turner was one of Elvis' favorite performers. When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all. pic.twitter.com/qd1R9Y5ye7 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) May 25, 2023

Very sad to hear of Tina Turner’s passing. She practiced the same Buddhism as I do and I had the great good fortune to meet her backstage at Wembley arena. Her whole life was an example of turning poison into medicine, and creating joy through her amazing performances. Luvya Tina — Howard Jones (@howardjones) May 25, 2023

.@tinaturner was a magnificent singer, an inspirational woman and a beautiful, warm human being. We felt privileged to work with her and send our sincere condolences to her family and her husband, Erwin. Her music will live forever. Love, Neil & Chris xx#PetText pic.twitter.com/Pj6DYjrDtB — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) May 25, 2023

Thank You #TinaTurner for inspiring us all and leaving such a well lit path for millions to follow. REST IN POWER 🙏🏼❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/Y1YNBWFGdb — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) May 25, 2023

Tina. You changed my life and lit up the hearts of everyone who was lucky to be in your presence. I love you. You will forever be missed. #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/VHKehrziwR — Gloria Reuben (@Glo_Reuben) May 25, 2023

RIP TINA TURNER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 25, 2023

For You, Ms. Tina. You Sang it, All to us.

Your pain. Your Joy.

Your Transformation.

A Phoenix. A Firebird.

Fly now....

FLY.#TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/LDFNzWk4z6 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 25, 2023

Legendary. Warrior. Iconic. A fantastic voice and incredible energy. When I met #tinaturner I also had the pleasure of discovering a very nice and tender woman. A Very special memory for me.

Rest in Peace true Artist ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y90JA3HL4J — Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) May 25, 2023

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

(1/3) In Memoriam: Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the pic.twitter.com/mNkKB7O1l5 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 24, 2023

Mr Armani pays tribute to the great #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/IFvVwAHM4s — Armani (@armani) May 24, 2023