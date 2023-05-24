iHeartRadio

Tributes Pour In For Tina Turner


tina (2)

Tributes are pouring in for Tina Turner, the rock and pop icon who died Wednesday at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.

Fans, famous friends and stars of stage and screen took to social media to share photos and memories as well as condolences.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” reads a message on Beyoncé’s website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Longtime friend Cher spoke to MSNBC about visiting an ailing Turner at her home in Switzerland.

“She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it,” said Cher. “She had her dialysis machine in her house, so that’s how she was doing it.

“She’s one of the great artists in our generation, in rock and roll. There was no other person like her. There’s no other person who could come close to who she was. And as a woman she gave you lots of strength.”

Toronto-born Gloria Reuben, who sang back-up on Turner’s Twenty Four Seven Tour in 2000, shared: “You changed my life and lit up the hearts of everyone who was lucky to be in your presence. I love you. You will forever be missed.”

Sheryl Crow tweeted: "She was a force of nature and paved the way for all of us rockers."

At her concert in Phoenix on Wednesday night, Lizzo sang “Proud Mary,” the Creedance Clearwater Revival song that became a signature hit for Turner.

“I haven’t allowed myself to cry and I don’t want to now because I’d rather celebrate what an incredible light Tina Turner is and always will be,” Lizzo told the crowd. "As a black girl in a rock band I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. And remember this, there would be no rock ’n' roll without Tina Turner.”

Here is a samplling of the messages on social media honouring Turner:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Tina Turner

12