What Happened June 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s June 2nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, Love Yourself: Tear debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making BTS the first Korean group to top the chart.

- In 2001, a cover of the 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Mýa, P!NK and Lil’ Kim was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks. It was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

- In 2013, radio host David Mueller put his hand under the back of Taylor Swift’s dress while they posed for a photo backstage at her Denver concert. In 2017, Swift testified that Mueller “grabbed my a**.” A jury found in her favour and ordered Mueller to pay a symbolic $1.

- In 1987, Whitney Houston released her sophomore album, Whitney. It included hits like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.”

- In 1979, “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three non-consecutive weeks. The song earned Summer a Grammy Award.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram