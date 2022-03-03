What Happened March 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s March 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Madonna sparked controversy with the release of the video for “Like a Prayer.” Religious groups around the world voiced opposition to its use of Christian imagery and called for a boycott of the pop star’s sponsor Pepsi. At the MTV VMAs, the video was named Viewer’s Choice.

- In 2017, Nickelback became the first Canadian band to have an album certified diamond in the U.S., thanks to All The Right Reasons. Nickelback was the fourth Canadian act overall to achieve diamond status, after Céline Dion, Shania Twain and Alanis Morrissette.

- Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born in Cuba. As Camila Cabello, she was a member of Fifth Harmony before going solo and scoring hits like "Havana" and "Never Be The Same."

- In 2017, pop singer Tommy Page, whose “I’ll Be Your Everything” was a hit in 1990, was found dead of an apparent suicide. The 46-year-old had three children with husband Charlie. Many pop stars paid tribute to Page on social media.

- In 2008, UK group Chumbawamba set a record for the longest album title when they gave their 13th release an 865-character name. Thankfully, it is mostly referred to by only the first five words: The Boy Bands Have Won.

- In 1977, Ronan Patrick John Keating was born in Dublin. At 16, he joined Boyzone, a group that went on to have hits like “No Matter What.” As a solo artist, he had success with songs like “When You Say Nothing At All.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

