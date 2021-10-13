What Happened October 13th In Pop Music History

It’s October 13th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, George Michael’s “Praying For Time” hit the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, from his album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1, was released in August.

- In 1992, Prince released his 14th studio album, which featured a symbol on the cover. Copyrighted by the musician as “Love Symbol #2,” he adopted it as his stage name.

- In 1978, Queen released “Fat Bottomed Girls” and “Bicycle Race,” two tracks from their album Jazz. The singles peaked at No. 24 in the U.S. and at No. 17 in Canada.

- In 2007, T.I. was arrested on gun charges just hours before he was due to appear at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, was accused of giving his bodyguard money to buy three machine guns and two silencers.

- In 1980, Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas was born in Glen Cove, New York. As Ashanti, she became a successful music artist with hits like “Foolish” and “Rock wit U.”

- In 1941, Paul Frederic Simon was born in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to become a successful singer-songwriter who had hits both as one-half of Simon and Garfunkel ("Bridge Over Troubled Water") and as a solo arist ("You Can Call Me Al").

- In 1979, Michael Jackson earned his second solo No. 1 when “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” went to No.1 on the U.S. singles chart.

And that's what popped on this day!

