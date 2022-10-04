What Happened October 4th In Pop Music History

It’s October 4th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Katy Perry released "The One That Got Away,” the final single from her third studio album, Teenage Dream. It went on to peak at No. 2 on the Canadian pop chart and came with a video directed by Canada’s Floria Sigismondi.

- In 1959, Christopher Sean Lowe was born in England. After playing trombone in a school dance band, he went on to form Pet Shop Boys with Neil Tennant. Their hits include “West End Girls,” “What Have I Done To Deserve This?” and a cover of the 1969 song “Always on My Mind.”

- In 2005, rock band Nickelback released their fifth album, All the Right Reasons, which spawned hits like “Photograph,” “Rockstar” and “Far Away.” It went to No. 1 in the U.S. and in their native Canada, where it was certified 7x Platinum.

- In 1986, CBS News anchor Dan Rather was attacked on a New York City street by a man who repeatedly asked: “Kenneth, what is the frequency?” The incident was the inspiration behind the 1994 R.E.M. single "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?,” which went to No. 2 in Canada.

- In 2007, Isaac Hanson of Hanson had life-saving surgery in a Dallas hospital for a pulmonary embolism (a blood clot that traveled to a lung). At a show two days earlier, the musician had complained of severe pain in his chest and arm.

- In 1980, Queen started a three-week run at No. 1 in the U.S. with “Another One Bites The Dust.” The track won an American Music Award and was nominated for a Grammy.

And that's what popped on this day!

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram