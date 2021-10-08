What Happened October 8th In Pop Music History

It’s October 8th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, Peter Gene Hernandez was born in Hawaii. In 2003, he moved to Los Angeles and began writing songs for other artists. As Bruno Mars, he was signed to a record deal in 2009 and soon became one of the top-selling artists of all time thanks to hits like “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Finesse.” Mars also co-produced “Wavin’ Flag” for Canada’s K’naan.

- In 1990, The Go-Go’s posed for PETA’s first ever “Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" poster.

- In 2002, Bon Jovi released Bounce, the band’s eighth studio album, which was inspired by the 9/11 attack on New York City.

- In 1988, Def Leppard's "Love Bites" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which was a country song when it was pitched to the band, also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 2012, Green Day cancelled their scheduled appearance at the Voodoo Music Festival in New Orleans so frontman Billie Joe Armstrong could seek treatment for substance abuse.

And that's what popped on this day!

