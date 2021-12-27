Why December 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2008, thieves broke into a house belonging to Allman Brothers Band singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman in Georgia and stole a coin collection, knives and unreleased concert recordings. Two men were charged with the burglary two days later.

- In 1969, the top three albums on the Billboard 200 were Led Zeppelin’s II, The Beatles’ Abbey Road and The Rolling Stones’ Let It Bleed.

- In 1975, Queen had their first-ever No. 1 album when A Night at the Opera topped the chart in the UK.

- In 1985, Metallica completed work on their third studio album, Master of Puppets.

- And in 1999, Bush appeared on TRL to premiere the video for their hit song “Letting the Cables Sleep.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio