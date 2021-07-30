Why Don't We's Jonah Marais Injured In Pool Mishap

Jonah Marais of Why Don’t We is recovering after suffering an injury to his left ear on Wednesday that required 25 stitches.

“I thought it was a good idea to jump off the trampoline and do, like, a cool jump off the trampoline into the pool,” the 23-year-old singer told fans in an Instagram Story from the ER, “and jumped off of it weird and smacked my head on the side of the pool.

“My ear is all messed up.”

Marais said he learned a valuable lesson. “You are very human and even if you see something working perfectly in your head, it’s good to think of ‘This could go very wrong,’ which I didn’t do. And here we are.”

He added: “So grateful that it wasn’t a worse injury.”

The accident happened a little more than a year after Marais was stricken by COVID-19. “It’s been really hard on me. It’s kind of kicked my ass,” he said in an Instagram Story last July. “I was having constant fevers and waking up just feeling super weak and unable to get out of bed all day. I had to make myself eat and was kind of living in a constant state of misery for awhile."