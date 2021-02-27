Why February 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2010, U2 was named the biggest act in music in the U.S. for 2009. The Irish band made $109 million U.S. that year from touring, record sales and royalties.

- In 1971, just five months after her death, Janis Joplin began a nine-week run on top of the charts with her album, Pearl.

- In 2010, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz was appointed as a spokesperson for UNICEF to raise awareness about the importance of providing clean drinking water for children around the world.

- And in 1980, at the 22nd Annual Grammy Awards, the Eagles took home the Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Heartache Tonight,” but the big winners that night were The Doobie Brothers, who won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “What a Fool Believes.”

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio