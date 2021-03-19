Why March 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2001, Aerosmith, Queen, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan and Paul Simon were among the musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

- In 1982, Ozzy Osbourne’s rhythm guitarist and former Quiet Riot member, Randy Rhoads, was killed when the plane he was in crashed.

- In 1971, Jethro Tull released their fourth studio album, Aqualung.

- In 2002, a flight attendant testified at R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck’s trial for air rage. She claimed she was “scared to death” that the rocker might stab someone after hiding a knife up his sleeve during an alleged in-air rampage on a British Airways flight. Buck was later acquitted.

- In 1970, David Bowie married Angie Bowie. They divorced in 1980.

- In 1974, Jefferson Airplane was renamed Jefferson Starship.

- And in 2002, The Strokes got into a fistfight with a record executive in Paris. The RCA employee was trying to make the exhausted group appear on a TV show when singer Julian Casablancas allegedly hit him.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio